Firefighters rescue horse and foal from river near Market Drayton

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 8.30am on Monday, requesting help with an animal rescue.

Firefighters from around the county were quickly mobilised to the River Tern at Stoke-upon-Tern, where they found two horses had become trapped in the water.

The River Tern at Stoke-upon-Tern, near Market Drayton. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said two fire engines, along with the incident support unit, the rescue tender and the water rescue unit were sent to the scene.

They reported that "one mare horse and one foal were released from the water".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.34am.