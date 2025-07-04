Man taken to hospital after fire destroys kitchen in Shrewsbury home

Firefighters rushed to Beaufort Green in Harlescott, Shrewsbury at around midday on Friday following a report of a house fire.

Crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington station attended the scene, along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Upon arrival, the team found the kitchen of the semi-detached home "100 per cent" involved in fire.

Beaufort Green, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The fire was extinguished, while a crew from the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended to a patient who was suffering from "potentially serious injuries".

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.22pm by the fire service to a fire at a property in Harlescott in Shrewsbury.

"Upon arrival, we found a man who was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.”