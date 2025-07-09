Jet2 pays out five-figure compensation sum after West Midlands girl suffers cuts at hotel

Hudgell Solicitors said it took legal action against travel company Jet2 on behalf of the family of Mya Mullin, from the West Midlands, who was aged five at the time of the accident in 2018.

She suffered deep cuts and was left with permanent scars following the incident on Gran Canaria.

Hudgell Solicitors claimed the door failed to meet Spanish safety standards and accused Jet2 of breaching its contractual duty of care to the family.

The travel company did not admit liability but agreed to settle the case out of court by making a “five-figure” compensation payment to 12-year-old Mya, the law firm said.

The family were on a package holiday provided by Jet2 at the Hotel Lago Taurito when the incident happened.

Mya Mullin after the accident

Mya went to run onto the terrace of their apartment without realising the sliding glass door was closed.

Her father, Neil Mullin, said he “heard the bang” and then saw Mya “still in the door with glass stuck in her, screaming”.

He went on: “Seeing my child stuck there with the glass embedded and then holding her stomach wound together for about 30 minutes until the ambulance arrived, it really affected all of us.

“It was just neglect. You book a holiday for your family and you expect a room that is safe for you and your children, but it didn’t look like any recent safety checks had been done.

“I think Jet2 failed their customers.”

She suffered deep cuts and was left with permanent scars following the incident on Gran Canaria.

Mr Mullin said taking legal action against Jet2 “wasn’t about the money”, but was an attempt to get the company to take responsibility for providing accommodation that was “a death trap”.

Mya was taken to a hospital in the capital Las Palmas for surgery to stomach and leg wounds.

Anne Thomson, a travel accident expert at Hudgell Solicitors, said: “Package holiday tour operators have a duty of care to their customers no matter where in the world you travel.

“They are responsible for keeping you safe at your accommodation and the facilities and services supplied should be of a satisfactory standard so that they are also safe.

“In this case we argued that they had failed.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “We can confirm that we have reached a settlement in relation to an incident which occurred in 2018.

“The health and safety of our customers is extremely important to us, and we would like to reiterate how sorry we are about this incident.”