'The work does not end here' – Telford authority's pledge after CSE report hails progress

Tom Crowther KC, the chair of the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation, has delivered his verdict, two-years on from the publication of his harrowing report.

The chair has spoken of how Telford has gone from 'pariah town' to a 'model' in how to deal with child sexual exploitation (CSE).

He said that all organisations involved have "met my expectations" in their response to the report, adding that in some cases they "have gone beyond what I had expected".

Those at the centre of the recommendations – Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police – have now delivered their response to Mr Crowther KC's update.

They have welcomed the conclusions, but said that work will continue to ensure children are protected from CSE.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for the Independent Inquiry into Telford CSE, paid tribute to the "invaluable contribution" of abuse survivors who have worked with the authority on its response, and said the council is committed to making sure the improvements "make a genuine difference".

He said: "Firstly, we would like to pay testament to the work of our lived experience consultee partners whose tenacity and guidance have been instrumental in the positive progress of this inquiry.

"These inspirational people have quite rightly held us to account while also supporting us to shape and deliver improvements to the way in which we act to safeguard children within the borough.

“As an authority, we immediately and unconditionally accepted all of the recommendations raised by this inquiry two years ago. Since then, we have worked tirelessly to progress this work, determined to deliver the recommended improvements.

“We are pleased with today’s findings but what is clear is that the work does not end here.

"Going forward, we are committed to maintaining our strong working relationship with our lived experience partners to ensure our improvements continue to make a genuine difference and provide the most robust response to this horrific crime that we possibly can.

"That includes a commitment to ongoing funding. The public must be confident in our approach, and we are committed to ensuring that happens."

West Mercia Police's Deputy Chief Constable, Richard Cooper, reiterated the force's apology for past failings, and said that despite improvements they are committed to going further.

He said: "We welcome the findings of the Chair’s two-year review, and I would like to offer our assurances our efforts will not stop here.

"We are committed to providing a better service to survivors and, in accordance with the recommendations, continue to focus on effective multi-agency working to protect children and young people from child sexual exploitation.

“The abuse suffered by victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation in Telford decades ago was abhorrent and I continue to unequivocally apologise for our failures of the past.

"I am truly sorry the failures by police, and other agencies, meant young people were let down at a time they needed our help and protection.

“Prior to the publication of the IITCSE our approach to Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) had improved dramatically but we have always been clear in our mission to continually develop and evolve.

“We have been resolute in our commitment to ensure the voices of victims and survivors helps shape and improve our approach and I would like to acknowledge the fundamental role those with lived experiences have had, and will continue to have, in informing our response and helping us improve.”

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “I welcome Mr Crowther’s findings which reflect the improvements that have rightly been made over the past two years by both my office, West Mercia Police and other partners.

“But there’s still more that needs to be done. I will continue to use my powers to bring key partners together to deliver change whilst supporting and challenging the Chief Constable to ensure every single one of the force’s recommendations are implemented in full.”