By-election voters set to exercise their franchise at Telford gym
A gym will be used as a polling station for voters who wish to exercise their franchise in person during a Telford parish by-election next month, it has been confirmed.
The official notice of poll for the by-election at Lawley East Ward of Lawley & Overdale Parish has this week been posted on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.
And it has confirmed that voters who want to cast their cross in person will have to do so at Anytime Fitness, 13/14 Gresham Drive, Lawley, Telford.
The gym has confirmed that it will not be closing for the election between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, June 5.
Anytime Fitness has been used as a polling station previously. The manager there says they have a studio that is used as a polling station and that the gym will still be open to its members.
Electors will be asked to choose between two candidates for one seat.
It will be a straight contest between Labour’s Natalie Pietrzy, whose address is given as in Telford amd Wrekin, and Independent Mike Povall, of The Crest, Old Park, Telford,