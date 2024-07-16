Change of use planned for Telford children's home - bosses pledge 'reduced impact'

Currently, up to five children aged between 10 and 18 live at Coniston House in Haybridge Road, Hadley.

However, Cove Care (Residential) Limited now wants it be a home for young people aged 16 to 25. The company has therefore applied Telford and Wrekin Council for the house to become a young people's care home.

"The mental health care sector, in recent years, has seen a tsunami of young people presenting in need of their services," said Acbuckley Architectural, on behalf of Cove Care (Residential) Limited.