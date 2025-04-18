Shrewsbury Town condemned to League One relegation with four games to go after ten years in third tier

Salop's relegation has been on the cards for a number of weeks, after Gareth Ainsworth's shock departure came with the club rock bottom of the League One table.

Ainsworth had come in to take over from Paul Hurst, with Salop struggling at the wrong end of the division.

But after he failed to address their slide and then shockingly depart the club just months into his reign, Michael Appleton took over to see the club to the end of the season.

Despite performances improving, they had picked up a solitary point under his stewardship, which put off their relegation being confirmed for another week.

However, it was confirmed before Appleton's side had even kicked a ball on Good Friday, as Burton Albion's result at Exeter City saw Salop relegated.

It brings to an end a decade long stay in English football's third tier for Salop, who at one stage finished in the play-off places under Hurst during his first spell, before being beaten at Wembley in the final.

However, despite a solitary 12th placed finish under Steve Cotterill, they have been flirting with the drop for some time and now return to League Two.