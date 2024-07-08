Busy Telford road to close for seven nights for essential maintenance work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A442 (Eastern Primary) will be closed in parts throughout the next two weeks to allow for maintenance work to take place.

Between 7pm and 7am, the dual carriageway will be closed to traffic to allow for work including grass cutting, road sweeping and minor carriageway repairs.

The work will begin on Monday evening, with the closure of the road between Trench Lock Interchange and Wombridge Interchange on Monday.

Overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, the road will be closed from the Wombridge Interchange to Hollinswood Interchange.

On Thursday, July 11, the A442 will be closed from Hollinswood Interchange to Randlay.

Next week, work will resume on Monday, July 15, with the road closing between Randlay Interchange and Stirchley.

Tuesday will see the EP closed between Stirchley and Brockton Loop on Tuesday evening.

Work will pick back up on the A442 between the Brockton Loop and Brockton roundabout overnight on Wednesday, July 17.

A range of diversion routes are in place for the works, with more information available on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.