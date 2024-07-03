Black Country man charged with injuring three in Telford by dangerous driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police say Djay Marques, of Carisbrooke Road in Wednesbury, West Midlands has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 26-year-old was charged in connection to a collision that happened in Woodside, Telford in November 2023.

Marques appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he was granted conditional bail and ordered to appear before Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 5.