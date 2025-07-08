Telford MP's 'deep frustration' after plans for direct train service between Telford and London rejected

The Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) is a proposed new train service aiming to provide direct connections between Shropshire and London (Euston).

Telford Central station would be a stop on this route. The service was planned to have five trains per day.

The meeting was called by Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, immediately after ORR’s decision last week to block the proposed new train line, including the Telford–London Rail link.