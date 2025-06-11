Telford council throws weight behind proposed rail service linking Shropshire and London - but calls for extra stop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The council has urged the Office of Rail and Road to signal the green light for the proposed Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) scheme that would reinstate the county's direct rail link with the capital.

Telford & Wrekin Council has also called for Wellington Railway Station to be a stop on the route. WSMR has proposed to introduce five trains a day between Wrexham General and London Euston - stopping at railway stations including Gobowen, Shrewsbury and Telford Central along the way.

Network Rail has recently opposed the plans. However, the scheme has received backing from Transport for Wales, local MPs, the Department for Transport and local councils.

Today (June 10), Telford & Wrekin Council urged Network Rail and partners to "move forward" with the plans and resolve any concerns "pragmatically".

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter said: "This is a major opportunity to reconnect our borough with the capital, boost our economy, and offer people a real alternative to car travel.

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

"We’re fully behind the WSMR proposal and urge all partners, including Network Rail, to work constructively to get this service over the line. It’s time to back this plan and deliver the kind of long-term connectivity our residents and businesses deserve."

Network Rail said it is "not in a position" to back the plans due to timetable capacity, "congested" infrastructure that is already under strain, existing passenger flows and increased traffic that the service would bring.

Telford's MP Shaun Davies hit out at Network Rail, blasting the public body as being a 'blocker for growth' and pledged to fight for the service's introduction.

Cabinet Member for Economy and Transport at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Ollie Vickers added: "We’re calling on the Department for Transport to support WSMR.

"Business leaders have backed the plan, recognising the benefits for staff, customers, and the local economy. With significant investment already committed to town centre living,

"The Council's support complements backing already received from Shaun Davies MP recognising the proposal’s value in strengthening regional growth and access to opportunity."