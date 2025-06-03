Network Rail delivers its verdict on Wrexham to London Euston rail link plans - but it's not good news for those backing proposals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The public body said it has "carefully" reviewed the Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway's (WSMR) application to introduce a new open access passenger service between Wrexham and London Euston.

But, due to timetable capacity's, 'congested' infrastructure, existing passenger flows and increased traffic that the service would bring, Network Rail said it is not supporting the service's introduction.

The WSMR has proposed to introduce five trains a day to London, connecting Shropshire directly to the nation's capital, using nine vacant rail paths.

The proposed service would run from Wrexham Central to London Euston, stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes. If approved, it would reinstate Shropshire's direct link with the capital after Avanti West Coast's daily train from Shrewsbury to London was scrapped in June last year.

Julia Buckley MP outside Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Shrewsbury MP, Julia Buckley recently said that she is "optimistic" that the daily rail link would be created "soon". It came after the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged his support to Mrs Buckley and other MPs in their drive for the direct service. The scheme was also backed by the Department for Transport in February.

However, Network Rail's review of the application threatens to throw a spanner in the works for the scheme.

The body stated that The West Coast Main Line (WCML) South Fast Lines - that the WSMR's proposed services would use - are already operating at or near "full capacity".

Network Rail said the additional service would make it "extremely difficult" to accommodate services without significant disruption.

Furthermore, the body added that the service would have a "detrimental effect" on the network's performance and could lead to an increase in delays.

Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Network Rail also said London Euston station is already "under pressure" and that additional services could cause increased crowding and further issues.

A review of the application by Network Rail concluded that does "not support" the application for a new track access contract. It also raised concerns over a 'danger' rail crossing on the Shropshire border after a "rise in unsafe behaviour".

A spokesperson said: "Network Rail has carefully reviewed the application submitted by Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) to introduce a new open access passenger service between Wrexham and London Euston. Following a detailed assessment of the proposed service and its potential impact on the wider rail network, we have concluded that we are not in a position to support the application.

"Our decision is based on several key factors. Timetable capacity - the West Coast Main Line (WCML) South Fast Lines, which WSMR’s proposed services would use, are already operating at or near full capacity. Our analysis has shown that the additional services would conflict with existing and proposed train paths, making it extremely difficult to accommodate them without significant disruption.

Network Rail says it is 'not in a position' to support the application. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

"Performance and reliability - introducing more services on this already busy corridor would likely have a detrimental effect on overall network performance. The WCML South is a mixed-traffic route with known performance challenges, and further strain could reduce timetable resilience and increase delays.

"Congested infrastructure - the section of the WCML South between Camden and Ledburn Junction has been formally declared congested infrastructure since 2020.

"Passenger flow at Euston - London Euston station is already under pressure during peak times. Additional services could exacerbate crowding and reduce the station’s ability to manage delays and disruptions effectively.

"While we recognise the ambition behind WSMR’s proposal and the potential benefits of improved connectivity, our priority is to ensure the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of the national rail network. Should the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) decide to direct the approval of this application, we would seek to engage further to ensure any contractual arrangements reflect current standards and operational realities."