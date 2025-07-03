'A big disappointment' - Shropshire businesses react after Shrewsbury to London rail link hits the buffers

The plan put forward by newbie rail operator Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway would have provided five trains per day between Shropshire and London.

But a announcement by the Office for Road and Rail(ORR) today (July 3) dashed hopes for the service, which would have reinstated Shropshire's rail link to the capital after Avanti West Coast's services from Shrewsbury to London were scrapped last year.

Now, an organisation representing Shropshire's businesses says it's not the end of the line for the scheme - and has vowed to work with MPs on a revised plan for the route, which it descibes a "vital link between the county and the capital".

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

“This is such a big disappointment. I have already written to the Telford and Shrewsbury MPs offering our support in putting together a revised plan," said Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Ross.