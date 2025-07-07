'The work is far from over': Telford MP reflects on first year in parliament

Shaun Davies was elected as Member of Parliament for Telford a year ago today (July 4).

Since taking office, Shaun has actively supported over 5,500 constituents, tackling critical issues including housing, healthcare, pensions, education and anti-social behaviour.

Shaun Davies has marked one year in parliament - here's what he thinks went well. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

Reflecting on his first year in Parliament, Shaun highlighted the importance of standing up for residents while acknowledging there is still significant work ahead.

“I’m proud of the support we’ve provided to thousands of constituents,” Shaun said.

“As a Telford resident raising my own family here, I understand firsthand the challenges our town faces right now. My focus remains firmly on delivering real improvements for Telford and securing the investment our town needs.”