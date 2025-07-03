'Huge blow to Telford' - MP critical as proposed direct rail service from Shropshire to London is rejected

The line would have included five direct daily services between Telford and London.

Calling the decision "deeply disappointing” Shaun Davies MP has reaffirmed his commitment to securing a direct rail link to the capital.

Mr Davies said: “This is a huge blow to Telford and frankly an inadequate explanation for denying our town the rail connectivity it urgently needs. Other towns of our size already benefit from direct services to London, why shouldn’t Telford? Our businesses, commuters and residents deserve better.”

Shaun Davies has slammed Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for its refusal to approve the proposed Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) line. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

The ORR cited “insufficient capacity” as the reason for rejecting the proposal. The planned service would have required no taxpayer funding.

Today, Mr Davies has confirmed he will be meeting with both WSMR, the company behind the bid, and Network Rail to strengthen the case and explore all avenues to overturn the decision.

Mr Davies has urged the ORR to “have the decency to the people of Telford by visiting the town and seeing first-hand the impact this service could have - unlocking new opportunities for both residents and businesses".