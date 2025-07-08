'I aim to grow the business in an area of great opportunity,' new MD at Persimmon West Midlands says

Joe Turner has taken over the reins at the Telford office, where he will be responsible for the 102-strong team and will oversee all of the company’s regional operations throughout Shropshire, South Staffordshire and the Black Country.

Joe Turner - new managing director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands

Joe returns to Persimmon Homes having last worked for the company in 2018 as head of technical in the company’s South Midlands office.

He joins from Vistry where he has held the position of managing director since 2021. Joe began his career back in 2002 as a management trainee for Taylor Wimpey. He progressed through the industry undertaking various roles including development and operational director positions for Countryside.

Commenting on his appointment, Joe said: “I am delighted to be returning to Persimmon Homes and looking forward to running the West Midlands business. I’m incredibly people-orientated and my aim is to build a high performing team with a strong positive culture whilst delivering our financial metrics.

“Our recent five-star quality rating is testament to the hard work of our teams and I aim to grow the business in an area of great opportunity.”

Regional chairman Stephen Cleveley said: “Joe is known and well-respected throughout the industry and we are delighted he has returned to Persimmon to take over the helm at our West Midlands business.”

Joe lives in Telford with his wife Beth and two daughters, and is a keen Wolves fan.