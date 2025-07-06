'Roads may be impacted' as 300 tonne 'abnormal load' makes its way through Telford - here's what you need to know

Officers from West Mercia Police said they are assisting haulage firm Collett & Sons Ltd who are transporting the abnormal load to Ironbridge substation next week.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the heavy load will arrive at around noon on Sunday, July 13.

The spokesperson said it was a "carefully planned operation but added: " The abnormal load measures 60 metres long and weighs over 300 tonnes. Because of the size, local roads may be impacted."

The load is expected to leave M54 Junction 3 at around noon, travelling to Ironbridge Power Station, Loverose Way.

"Expect possible delays and disruption along the route," added West Mercia Police. "Please plan ahead and consider using alternative routes.

"This is a carefully planned operation to ensure the safe and smooth delivery of the essential infrastructure, while minimising disruption to the public.

"Thank you for your patience, any updates will be shared on this page on the day."