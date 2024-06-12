Emergency services rush to reports of crash in Ketley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire appliances, the police and the ambulance service rushed to Station Road, in Ketley after receiving reports of a road traffic collision where persons were trapped at 7.04am.

When they arrived the crews from Tweedale and Wellington, and an operations officer, found that no persons were trapped.

"No persons were trapped on arrival of fire service personnel," a spokesperson for the fire service said. Their stop message was sent at 7.22am.

The police and ambulance service have been contacted for information.