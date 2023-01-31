Notification Settings

Residents urged to keep windows closed with smoke pouring from 'large building fire' in Telford

By Megan Jones

Residents have been advised to close their windows and doors while fire service crews tackle a "serious fire" in an industrial building in Telford.

Crews are warning residents to keep windows and doors closed while they tackle the blaze in the Hadley Park area of Telford
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has alerted the public to a 'large building fire' in the Hadley Park area of Telford. Firefighters were called in at 11.29am from stations across Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Due to smoke in the air, the service is advising residents to keep windows and doors closed while they tackle the fire.

Photos shared by the service show substantial damage to a large warehouse building.

More to follow.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

