Residents urged to keep windows closed with smoke pouring from 'large building fire' in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has alerted the public to a 'large building fire' in the Hadley Park area of Telford. Firefighters were called in at 11.29am from stations across Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury.
‼️WARNING ‼️— Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) January 31, 2023
We are dealing with a serious fire at Hadley Industrial Estate in Telford.
Crews from Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury are in attendance.
We are advising all nearby resident to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke coming from the building. pic.twitter.com/LSqlCN0QqS
Due to smoke in the air, the service is advising residents to keep windows and doors closed while they tackle the fire.
Please be aware, SFRS crews are attending a large building fire in the Hadley Park area. Due to the smoke, we are advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed whilst we work to reduce any risk to the public@shropsfire @TelfordWrekin pic.twitter.com/abjc9T7lMo— SFRS Control (@SFRS_Control) January 31, 2023
Photos shared by the service show substantial damage to a large warehouse building.
More to follow.