Vehicle ended up on its side in Telford motorway junction crash

By David TooleyTelford

A vehicle ended up on its side in a crash at the junction six roundabout on the M54 at Telford.

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Two rescue crews and an operations officer were scrambled from Telford Central Fire Station at 6.23am on Sunday to reports of a crash.

Police were also on the scene.

Fire crews used small gear and winches to deal with the incident and make the scene safe.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one vehicle which was on it's side. Fire service personnel used the HIAB (grab crane) on the rescue tender to right the vehicle. No persons trapped."

Fire control received the incident stop message at 7.27am.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

