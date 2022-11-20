Vehicle ended up on its side in Telford motorway junction crash

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Two rescue crews and an operations officer were scrambled from Telford Central Fire Station at 6.23am on Sunday to reports of a crash.

Police were also on the scene.

Fire crews used small gear and winches to deal with the incident and make the scene safe.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one vehicle which was on it's side. Fire service personnel used the HIAB (grab crane) on the rescue tender to right the vehicle. No persons trapped."