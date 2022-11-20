Vehicle ended up on its side in Telford motorway junction crash

Two rescue crews and an operations officer were scrambled from Telford Central Fire Station at 6.23am on Sunday to reports of a crash.
Police were also on the scene.
Fire crews used small gear and winches to deal with the incident and make the scene safe.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one vehicle which was on it's side. Fire service personnel used the HIAB (grab crane) on the rescue tender to right the vehicle. No persons trapped."
Fire control received the incident stop message at 7.27am.