Multiple fire crews rush to vehicle fire on major A-road in Telford
Multiple fire crews have tackled a car fire on a major A-road in Telford.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.51pm reporting the incident on the A442 between Wombridge and Trench Lock.
Three fire crews were sent from Telford and Wellington fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Reports from the fire service said one saloon vehicle was involved in a fire.
The fire was under control by 6.07pm.