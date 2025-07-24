'Businesses need backing to thrive' - Telford MP calls for stronger support to help firms go green

Telford MP Shaun Davies asked the Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh, to ensure that businesses in the region, including pubs and cafés and major manufacturers in Stafford Park and Halesfield, receive the support they require to decarbonise and remain competitive.

Mr Davies has challenged the Government to make energy giants, who he said "earn billions in profits", to contribute more towards funding the transition.

He urged ministers to back local employers to ensure they can grow, create jobs and deliver savings to customers, whilst going green.

The Labour MP for Telford said: "When this government helps businesses, especially in their move to net zero, they protect jobs, create new ones and pass on savings to customers. Our businesses need backing and not just from government, but from energy companies who can afford to do more."

The UK is aiming to reach net zero by 2050. The Government said this would mean that total greenhouse gas emissions would be equal to the emissions removed from the atmosphere.

It is part of aims to limit global warming and resultant climate change.

In response to Mr Davies, Miatta Fahnbulleh outlined that the Government will work with regulators to ensure that the energy system is "fair for everyone", and do everything to help "drive down bills".

Mr Davies said he has visited businesses in the region who are striving to go green, but who need greater backing to thrive whilst they do so.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of Telford’s economy. Around 10 per cent of Telford’s local businesses are in the manufacturing sector, supporting 18 per cent of the town’s workforce, making them our largest employer in our community.

"These businesses are not only vital to our local economy, but they also reflect Telford’s proud heritage of innovation and industry.

"I have visited so many Telford businesses over the last 12 months who are all ambitious and innovative but to be part of the net-zero future they need backing and I want to see this government deliver the support they need to thrive."