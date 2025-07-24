Crews called to Telford home after microwave caught fire

At 4.47pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire at a property on Beaconsfield.

Two fire crews were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale fire stations. An operations officer also attended the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the microwave had been removed from the property prior to firefighters' arrival.

Crews used a hose reel jet to fully extinguish the fire.

The incident was safely under control by 5.07pm.