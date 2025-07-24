'Numerous complaints' about illegal motorbike riders in Broseley

PCSO Helen Scott has reminded residents that it is illegal to ride unregistered motorcycles, Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPC) and pit bikes on public roads and parks.

She said bikes have been ridden in an anti-social manner at the Birch Meadow in Broseley, causing "alarm and distress" to residents and road users.

Alleged illegal riders in Broseley. Picture: West Mercia Police

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are appealing to the parents, neighbours and friends of the individuals concerned to highlight the dangers that these ‘bikes’ pose to the community (and to the riders themselves).

"If an EAPC does not comply with the regulations, it is treated as a motor vehicle under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and the Road Traffic Act 1988.

"Such vehicles need to be registered, insured and taxed as a motor vehicle. The rider will need an appropriate driving licence and will have to wear an approved motorcycle safety helmet.

"If you can help in identifying the riders, please contact the team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."