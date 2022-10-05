Works to repair historic Shropshire bridge set to finish 'in two or three weeks'

Picture: @TelfordHighways

Puleston Bridge which spans the River Meese in Chetwynd was built in the early 19th century from sandstone and has three round rusticated arches with cutwaters between and stringcourse above.

The bridge was given Grade II Listed status in April 1983.

Telford Highways tweeted on Wednesday that roadworks are well underway on the bridge.

"The works to the listed sand stone bridge are taking place following an road traffic collision and should take a further two/three weeks," they said.