Works to repair historic Shropshire bridge set to finish 'in two or three weeks'

By David TooleyTelford

Roadworks to repair an historic bridge that was damaged by a crash should take between two and three weeks to finish, say highways experts.

Picture: @TelfordHighways

Puleston Bridge which spans the River Meese in Chetwynd was built in the early 19th century from sandstone and has three round rusticated arches with cutwaters between and stringcourse above.

The bridge was given Grade II Listed status in April 1983.

Telford Highways tweeted on Wednesday that roadworks are well underway on the bridge.

"The works to the listed sand stone bridge are taking place following an road traffic collision and should take a further two/three weeks," they said.

This building is listed under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 as amended for its special architectural or historic interest.

