Free business support scheme returns to Telford for 2025

Delivered by local experts Good2Great in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, the newly relaunched Telford Growth Enabler is back with a renewed focus on equipping small and micro businesses with the tools, skills, and mindset needed to achieve sustainable growth.

The initiative first launched in 2024 and has already helped more than 100 businesses across the borough overcome barriers to growth, sharpen their commercial strategy and boost performance.

Participating businesses undergo an in-depth business analysis report that examines all critical areas from strategy and marketing to cash flow and operations - to uncover strengths, weaknesses, and growth opportunities.

Businesses then work with experienced advisors to interpret their analysis results and co-design a focused, strategic growth plan tailored to their specific needs and ambitions.

The programme is fully funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered through the Good2Great partnership, providing businesses with complimentary access to strategic analysis and expert guidance.

“We’re excited to be relaunching this proven programme to help even more Telford-based businesses thrive," said Eddie Allan, head of programme delivery at Good2Great.

"This isn’t about theory, it’s about practical, hands-on support that makes a real difference. If you’re running a business and feel ready to grow but need support doing it strategically and sustainably, this programme is for you.”

Organisers say places are fully funded but limited, with applications now open for the next intake.

Business owners who are ready to scale and want practical support from trusted local experts are encouraged to apply early online at go.good-2-great.co.uk/telford-growth-enabler.