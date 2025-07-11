Shropshire rugby club gets green light for temporary women's changing rooms to meet surge in demand by female players

Newport Rugby Club had asked for permission to install three temporary structures at the club on Forton Road to provide ladies' changing rooms.

The current set-up restricts ladies' games to one afternoon a week - when the changing facilities are not in use by men.

The club said the move would facilitate the "ever-growing number" of women wanting to take part in the sport and provide facilities for female referees.

A statement from club president Steve Murphy said: "Currently, safeguarding will not allow male and female players in the existing changing room block at the same time which restricts ladies to games only on Sunday afternoon and also restricts training times.

Newport Rugby Club

"We have long-term plans to build a whole new changing block to Rugby Union and Sport England specifications. the proposed architectural schemes specify a building in excess of half a million pounds which we estimate will take us five years to raise.

"We have therefore purchased two Portakabin buildings to which we have attached an existing mobile medical unit in order to provide a facility before next season starts."

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council planners have approved the plans, on the condition that the cabins are in place for no longer than five years.

The decision notice states: "In terms of siting, scale and design, whilst the portacabins do have a temporary appearance and would not be suitable to remain on the site permanently, for a temporary period of time the benefits of their siting would outweigh any potential harm.

"It is considered due to their position on site, their siting would not significantly harm the character of the wider area."

The application is available to view on the council's planning portal using reference: TWC/2025/0349