Massive solar farm near M54 set for refusal

The project would be made up of more than 70,000 solar panels

The proposal for land at Steeraway Farm, off Limekiln Lane in Wellington, would see the huge site built south of the motorway – with a lifespan of 40 years.

It would take up ten fields, made up of 53 hectares of land – and would be equivalent to more than 80 football pitches.

The plan, from RE Projects Development (REPD) Limited & Steerway Solar, has been the subject of vocal opposition from some local residents, as well as councillors.

The application will be decided at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee on Wednesday at 6pm – but the authority's planning officers have recommended the proposal is rejected, saying it is "contrary to local and national planning policies".

If it were given the go-ahead, the plan would see a series of arrays set out across the site, made up of around 77,200 photovoltaic panels – something the firm behind the plans say would generate enough electricity to power around 11,000 homes, reducing carbon emissions by 7,000 tonnes annually.

The arrays would be fixed with a maximum height of 2.7m. There would also be six transformers required on site, as well as two-metre fencing around it.

Little Wenlock Parish, Wellington Town Council, and Lawley and Overdale Parish Council have all objected to the proposal.

The farm is planned for land either side of Limekiln Lane, south of the M54, pictured. Photo: Google

Wellington Town Council said the plan was the "wrong project in the wrong area", while all voice concern about its impact on the surrounding landscape, with the site within the Wrekin Strategic Landscape area, and two of the proposed fields situated next to the Shropshire Hills Area of Natural beauty (AONB).

Natural England has however not objected to the proposal, saying: "The proposed development will not have significant adverse impacts on designated sites of the Wrekin and the Ercall Site of Special Scientific Interest and has no objection."

Telford & Wrekin Council's own planning officers have raised concerns though, saying: "The position and topography of the site and the scale of the proposal results in the site being highly visible from various vantages including in the context of the AONB. As such, the proposal is likely to have a significant impact on the views of the AONB and from the AONB."

Councillor Jacqui Seymour, who represents Wrockwardine, has also issued an objection, saying: "It would be very visible from the Dawley Road as well as the M54, regardless of any planting that would take years to be even partially effective, and would completely undermine this important and much valued natural habitat that lies within a unique setting.

"On top of that, this application is not only proposed to be built on valuable agricultural land and completely dominate the much-used public footpath and bridleway of Limekiln Lane, it would also totally destroy the home environs of the residents of six rural properties."

REPD said the solar farm would make "a vital contribution to climate change targets and the country’s transition away from fossil fuels".

It has also said that it pledges to support Halfway House on the Wrekin as part of the community benefit from the plans.