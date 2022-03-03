Notification Settings

Magda needs a van to get donated goods to Poland for refugees on the border

By David TooleyTelford

A Polish woman living in Telford has renewed her appeal for someone to allow her to use a van to take donated goods to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Magdalena Benadda from Lawley needs help getting donated goods to Poland..

Magda Benadda, a single mother, already has more than enough donated goods after appearing in the Shropshire Star yesterday (Tuesday) - now she needs a way to get the donated items to the border.

Magda, aged 37, who has family and friends in the east of Poland, said people had responded by giving vital itesms to her in Lawley

She has a driver to help her but lacks a vehicle big enough to cope with the houseload of items that have been donated. She is planning on taking it over to Poland at the end of the week. She is looking for someone to cover the cost of fuel.

The Polish authorities have been praised for opening their borders to people fleeing the bloodshed and Magda, who lives with her 15-year-old son Bartek in Lawley, said she is determined to try to help. Many of those fleeing the conflict are mothers like her, with babes in arms.

Magda, who has been in the UK for two years, said: “There are hundreds of Ukrainian mums and children with literally nothing – and many with only one nappy – as they left everything behind with their children in their arms.”

People can phone Magda on 07923864592 if they can help.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

