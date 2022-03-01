Items are being dropped off across the county, including locations in Telford and Whitchurch.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the security council on Monday, Britain's UN ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward, described the scale of the potential devastation.
"As a result of President Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people is now on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe", she said.
Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Nato’s border with Russia, pledging that Vladimir Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.
But hundreds of people are also looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine as war wages throughout their country.
Ukraine donations points in Shropshire
Oswestry
Karolina Matusiak 07544 061801, 54 Laburnum Drive, Oswestry, SY11 2QR, Monday-Friday, 5.00pm-9.00pm
Telford
Jaroslaw Tkacz 07517 527842
Whitchurch
Krzysztof Salik 07528 014924, Continental Convenience Store, 36 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AA, Monday-Friday, 9.00am-8.00pm
Wrexham
Anna Buckley 07523 627826, PISC-CIC Ty Avow, 21 Egerton St, Wrexham, LL11 1ND, 10.00am-2.00pm
The Wrexham Enterprise, Hub 11-13 Rhosddu Rd, LL11 1AT, Wrexham, Monday-Friday, 10.00am-2.00pm, Pete Rogers/Anna Buckley
Ukraine online donations
Embassy of Ukraine in the UK - Global support fund
*If you have a donation point you'd like added to the list, please email digital@shropshirestar.co.uk