The war is separating families as some flee and others stay and fight. Photo: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Items are being dropped off across the county, including locations in Telford and Whitchurch.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the security council on Monday, Britain's UN ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward, described the scale of the potential devastation.

"As a result of President Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people is now on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe", she said.

Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Nato’s border with Russia, pledging that Vladimir Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.

But hundreds of people are also looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine as war wages throughout their country.

Ukraine donations points in Shropshire

Oswestry

Karolina Matusiak 07544 061801, 54 Laburnum Drive, Oswestry, SY11 2QR, Monday-Friday, 5.00pm-9.00pm

Telford

Jaroslaw Tkacz 07517 527842

Whitchurch

Krzysztof Salik 07528 014924, Continental Convenience Store, 36 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AA, Monday-Friday, 9.00am-8.00pm

Wrexham

Anna Buckley 07523 627826, PISC-CIC Ty Avow, 21 Egerton St, Wrexham, LL11 1ND, 10.00am-2.00pm

The Wrexham Enterprise, Hub 11-13 Rhosddu Rd, LL11 1AT, Wrexham, Monday-Friday, 10.00am-2.00pm, Pete Rogers/Anna Buckley

Ukraine online donations

Embassy of Ukraine in the UK - Global support fund