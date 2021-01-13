Crews called out after washing machine catches fire

The incident happened at around 8.40am in Wealdstone, Woodside. Two fire engines were sent and nobody was hurt.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "At 08.40am we received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire in Telford.

"This incident involved a washing machine in the kitchen. Crews extinguished and isolated utilities to the property. No one was injured.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.