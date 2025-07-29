The incident took place at Berwyn, near Llangollen om Monday, July 28.

North Wales Police said that the crash had involved a motorbike, a campervan and a heavy goods vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road was closed while the incident was investigated.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "Emergency services attended the Berwyn area shortly after 11.40am following a report of a three-vehicle collision which involved a black Kawasaki ZZR motorcycle, a Swiss registered campervan and a red heavy goods vehicle.

"The motorcyclist was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Sergeant Alun Jones of the Roads Crime Unit said: “I am urging anybody who witnessed the collision or was travelling along the A5 near to Berwyn prior to 11.40am and has dashcam footage to contact us.

“Additionally, anyone who has footage of the motorcyclist, who was travelling southbound in company with another three motorcycles, or the HGV or campervan to contact us.”

Anybody with information can contact the force through its website or by calling 101, quoting reference number C115191.