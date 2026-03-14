Rockstar freight engine renamed 'The Lady of Llangollen' for Mother’s Day celebrations

The renaming forms part of a wider programme celebrating the “Women of the Railway”, recognising both historic and contemporary women connected with Llangollen. Among those being celebrated are the legendary Ladies of Llangollen, Eleanor Butler and Sarah Ponsonby, whose story continues to define the cultural identity of the town, alongside modern-day railway figures such as Llangollen Station Master Mandy Towers, whose leadership and commitment reflect the strong community spirit that underpins the heritage line.

The train will be renamed the Lady of Llangollen for Mothers Day weekend.

Mandy will spend Mother’s Day in a way that perfectly captures that spirit, working throughout the day at Llangollen Railway Station alongside her sons Joe and Cai, both of whom play important operational roles on the railway.

Another local mother helping to make the day special is Anita Piatkowska, who will be serving guests aboard the railway’s popular Afternoon Tea services. Anita said, “Mother’s Day is always a very special occasion on the railway. There is something truly magical about enjoying afternoon tea on a heritage train as it travels through the Dee Valley. It is lovely to be part of creating those memories for families, and I am proud to be helping deliver such a special experience. Mother’s Day weekend provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the remarkable contribution women have made, and continue to make, to the story of Llangollen and the success of the railway. Renaming No. 3802 as ‘The Lady of Llangollen’ reflects both our heritage and the family spirit that is so central to our organisation.”

Lady of Llangollen will be the name of the loco for Mothers Day Weekend.

The railway confirmed that while this weekend’s Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea services are now fully sold out, Afternoon Tea on the Dee experiences are available at selected dates throughout the year, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy traditional afternoon tea served in heritage surroundings while travelling the full length of the line.

Throughout the weekend, steam-hauled services will operate between Llangollen and Corwen, allowing visitors to take part in the celebrations and witness the renaming of No. 3802.