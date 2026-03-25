Volunteers from North East Wales Search and Rescue were dispatched to Trevor Rocks, near Llangollen, on Saturday, March 21.

They had only just finished on another rescue operation when they were alerted to the youngster's plight.

The teenager had become stuck on Trevor Rocks and the rescue team set up a rope system to get them down.

The team rescued the stranded teen from Trevor Rocks. Picture: North East Wales Search and Rescue

A post on social media explained: "Within minutes of completing callout two and still on scene packing kit in Wepre Park, we were contacted by North Wales Police requesting our assistance at Trevor Rocks (more than 20 miles away), following reports of a teenager who had become crag fast - meaning they were stuck on steep or rocky ground, unable to safely move up or down.

The team rescued the stranded teen from Trevor Rocks. Picture: North East Wales Search and Rescue

"After assessing the situation, a team member quickly made their way to the base of the cliff where they made contact with the teenager.

The team rescued the stranded teen from Trevor Rocks. Picture: North East Wales Search and Rescue

"While the rest of the team arrived with kit for the extraction they did an excellent job of providing reassurance and calming them, as they were understandably shaken.

"A rope system was promptly set up, and the team safely extracted the casualty back to secure ground.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries - just a fright.

"Another example of great teamwork from all involved."