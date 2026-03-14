New rail and walking heritage tour to showcase the history of Corwen

The new experience will allow visitors to travel by heritage train from Llangollen to Corwen before joining a guided walking tour exploring the rich history, landscapes, and legends of one of North Wales’ most historic market towns.

The first tours will take place at the start of the Easter Holidays on Wednesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 8.

Passengers will depart Llangollen Railway Station at 10am, enjoying a scenic journey through the Dee Valley before arriving in Corwen at 10.41am. After time to explore the town and join the guided experience, the return train departs Corwen at 1.45pm, arriving back in Llangollen at 2.20pm.

Louise Scotcher is a leading walking guide in North Wales

The guided tour will be led by Louise Scotcher from Dee Valley Tours, taking visitors on a journey through Corwen’s fascinating past. The tour explores everything from the Iron Age hill fort at Caer Drewyn and Roman influences on the medieval church, the rise of Owain Glyndŵr, and Corwen’s role as an important coaching town in later centuries.

Visitors will also have the option of joining a short walk up to Pen y Pigyn, a stunning viewpoint overlooking Corwen, the Dee Valley and the Clwydian Range. The walk offers dramatic scenery and local legends, including stories of the giant Drewyn and tales associated with Owain Glyndŵr himself.

For those who prefer a more relaxed pace, there will also be time to explore Corwen’s cafés, and local shops before returning to the station for the heritage train journey back to Llangollen.

Louise Scotcher from Dee Valley Tours said: “This tour is a wonderful way to bring Corwen’s history to life. The town has such a rich and fascinating story, from ancient hill forts and medieval legends to its role in Welsh history. Combining a heritage railway journey with a guided town walk allows visitors to experience the Dee Valley in a completely different way.”

The railway says the partnership highlights its growing role in promoting the wider heritage and tourism offer of the Dee Valley including the magic of Corwen.

Wayne Ronneback, Station Master at Corwen Railway Station, said: “We are really pleased to be working with Louise and Dee Valley Tours to promote and celebrate just some of the brilliant things about Corwen. The railway has brought trains back to the town, and this tour allows visitors to step off the train and immediately discover the rich history and stories that make Corwen such a special place.

“This really is a walking tour with a difference. Visitors will travel through the Dee Valley by heritage train, explore the town with a knowledgeable local guide and even have the option to climb to one of the best viewpoints in the area. It’s a fantastic way to experience the town, the landscape and the history all in one trip.”

Tickets for the new experience are £30 per person, with children’s tickets available for £6. The price includes a day rover ticket on Vintage Rail Car and the walking tour.

Further details and booking information are available via the railway’s website.