PICTURES: A442 re-opens as work continues to fix Telford water main burst
Work is taking place to fix a burst water main in Telford after hundreds of properties were cut off, amid major travel disruption.
The incident, which was first reported early this morning, led to closures on Brockton Way section of the A442, with homes in the area also either having no water of low pressure.
The burst water main is on the slip road of Brockton Way.
Severn Trent said that around 50 workers have been dealing with the issue, with water being rerouted through the pipe network and 23 water tankers injecting additional water into the network.
The company said properties in the TF3, TF4, TF7 and TF8, areas of Telford are all said to be impacted by the burst, with a host of reports on social media from residents saying they have no water.
The company had asked drivers to plan journeys to avoid delays.
Telford & Wrekin Council said the Brockton Loop, near Brookside, had reopened at 11.51am.
At 1pm Severn Trent confirmed the A442 had reopened, along with the stretch of the A4169 to the Castlefields roundabout.
The slip road off Brockton Way to Castlefields will remain closed for now.
In its latest update Severn Trent said the "majority" of properties were now reconnected.
It said: "Our teams are working hard on site and we're moving water around the network which means the majority of customers are back on supply. We’re working hard to get the remainder of our customers back on supply as quickly as possible.
"Those back on supply may experience issues with discolouration, which is normal when we’re moving water around the network, we’d encourage those customers to keep their taps running until their water turns clear.
"Queensway has been reopened in both directions after our teams cleaned the carriageway. Brockton Way slip road will remain closed while we fix the burst, a small diversion route has been put in place.
"We have now dug down onto the main, which is three metres deep.”