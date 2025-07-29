Fire crews offer first aid after two-vehicle crash near Bridgnorth
Fire officers provided first aid after attended a two-vehicle crash near Bridgnorth.
The incident took place on the B4363 near Bridgnorth, at around 8am today - Tuesday, July 29.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent one crew from Bridgnorth to the scene, with the incident said to have involved two vehicles.
An update from the fire service said the crews had made the vehicles safe and offered first aid to one of the people involved.