Emergency services called to rush-hour crash on rural road near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident on the B5067, at Dunnsheath, between Shrewsbury and Baschurch.

The crew was alerted to the incident at around 7.56am this morning - Tuesday, July 29.

An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved one vehicle, with the ambulance service also in attendance.

The crew used small gear to make the vehicle safe.