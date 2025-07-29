Low voltage issues leaves more than 130 homes and businesses near Telford without power
More than 130 properties near Telford have experienced a power outage.
By Luke Powell
Published
At 9.30am, National Grid reported that 136 properties in the TF12 postcode area of Shropshire (Broseley) were without power.
The power cut was first reported to National Grid at 2.36am today (July 29).
National Grid has described the outage as a 'low voltage' incident - that it states are more localised.
The problem is expected to be resolved by 10am.