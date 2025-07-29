Ecology in action with Morris Property

Elizabeth Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property explained: “This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to integrate ecological best practices into the developments we build.

“Through our community relations, building at Hortonwood 45, we met with the Friends of Hurley Brook who, in tandem with local ecologists, have helped us pinpoint the perfect nearby location for supporting the local owl population.”

The boxes were created from offcuts of wood by Morris Joinery as Jamie Goffin, Joinery Foreman explained: “The team always enjoy the more unusual commissions. Our apprentice Liam was keen to take on this challenge. He created RSPB recommended nest boxes specifically for tawny owls.”

Brett Corden from Friends of Hurley Brook explained that the Hurley Brook area has adjacent woodland and agricultural land offering the owls tall strong trees and access to food - perfect territory for these birds of prey. Brett and Marion were delighted to receive the boxes on a visit to Morris Joinery in Shrewsbury where Brett explained that the Friends of Hurley Brook had already identified the perfect location for one of the boxes: “We're very grateful indeed for these hand-made boxes - we have found a wonderful mature sycamore on which to mount the box. Next to the tree is a fallen tree which will be a perfect landing and perching spot for the owls before using the box.”

L-R Elizabeth Lowe, Jamie Goffin, Marion Versluijs and Brett Corde

The owl boxes feature a sustainable, upright design with a felt roof for weather protection and an inspection hatch to allow for easy maintenance and monitoring.

Designed to support local owl populations, the entrance to each box will be carefully positioned 5 to 6 meters off the ground, facing north, east, or northeast—shielding inhabitants from prevailing winds and direct sunlight while offering a clear view of open areas for easier access.

Jamie Goffin, Joinery Foreman at Morris Joinery added: “I am proud of our apprentice Liam’s work on the boxes – it proves we can turn a potential waste product into something useful to the ecology.”