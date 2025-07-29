The incident took place on Marshbrook Way, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called to the scene at around 9.20pm yesterday - Monday, July 28.

Two crews were dispatched and found an incident involving one tree, described as "well alight" by the time they arrived.

The firefighters used a hosereel jet and a variety of other equipment such as napsacks, shovels, forks, and brooms to tackle the blaze.

The crews were at the scene for around three hours - until 12.20am, when they declared the incident over.