WATCH: Smoke rises as fire takes hold on The Wrekin

At least four fire crews attended the scene as they urged walkers and cyclists to stay away from the beauty spot.

Flames ripped through the tinder-dry undergrowth as temperatures hit 23C (73F) in the area today.

WATCH: Flames spotted on The Wrekin

As if the Wrekin is on fire pic.twitter.com/xaKvXGwtVz — Hayley Hughes (@hayleyhughes_91) May 29, 2020

One of the Shropshire Fire Service crews was spotted driving onto the hillside to begin tackling the blaze as smoke swirled.

Shropshire Fire Service tweeted: Crews are in attendance at a large fire on top of The Wrekin affecting a 376 sq ft area.

The fire broke out on The Wrekin this afternoon

"The public is asked to avoid the area, especially parked vehicles around the base

"Walkers and cyclists are urged to leave the area and avoid it until further notice."

The public are urged to stay clear of the Wrekin



‼️ Please don't have barbecues on grassland

‼️ Dispose of litter in bins - especially glass

‼️ Make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished

‼️ Don't have garden fires as embers can drift



Drone footage: Copyright Sam Bagnall pic.twitter.com/9DX4wgareG — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) May 29, 2020

Telford and Wrekin Council reiterated the warning, tweeting: "Please don’t visit the area as access is restricted for safety reasons."

MP Mark Pritchard praised the swift response of firefighters to the blaze.

He tweeted: "Thank you to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and local police for responding so quickly to this incident and tackling this very serious fire."

A Telford Central crew is also tackling a large garden blaze at premises, in Linden Terrace, Overdale, Telford, after being called there shortly before 2.55pm.

In Shrewsbury crews have also fought a hedgerow blaze on land off Lyth Hill Road, in Bayston Hill at about 11.10am.

They also fought an unattended camp fire incident, in Painsbrook Lane, in Hadnall, Shrewsbury, at 11am.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for the latest.