First 2026 headliner confirmed for 'Live at Ludlow Castle' concert series

The events will be returning in 2026 for their fourth series, with this year's run of concerts seeing more than 40,000 people attending over two weeks in July.

Now the concerts' promoter Futuresound Group has revealed the first name for the 2026 events, with New Wave pioneers The Human League confirmed for Saturday, July 18.

Synonymous with English electronic music since forming in 1977, The Human League released their third album Dare! in 1981 to international acclaim.

Thousands of people attended this year's Live at Ludlow Castle concerts

Featuring the timeless synth-pop single ‘Don’t You Want Me’, Dare! cemented The Human League as British music icons and, having been championed by the then new television tastemakers MTV, catapulted the band across the Atlantic as one of the leading artists of what is now known as the ‘second British invasion’ of the US.

A further six hit albums, an innovative remix album, a live album, six EPs, 29 singles and 13 career-spanning compilations later, and The Human League have sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

The Human League have been confirmed as the first headliners for next year's Live at Ludlow Castle concerts

Joining The Human League for the concert in the historic Shropshire location will be fellow New Wave luminaries Marc Almond of Soft Cell, Blancmange and Altered Images.

Andy Smith, head of live at Futuresound Group said: "We are delighted to be returning to Ludlow Castle next summer; this year was our biggest to date with incredible shows and our debut comedy festival that just wouldn’t have been possible without a great, long-standing relationship with the town.

"It really is a privilege to be coming back to the castle and we can’t wait to reveal what else we have planned for 2026."

Gemma England, general manager at Ludlow Castle, added: "We’re thrilled to be making the first artist announcement for Live at Ludlow Castle 2026 and over the moon that The Human League will be playing right here in this very special venue!

"Working alongside Futuresound to deliver these amazing events in Ludlow each year is always a pleasure and next summer’s line-up is looking incredible.”

The Human League have been confirmed as the first headliners for next year's Live at Ludlow Castle concerts

Now in its fourth season, the Live at Ludlow Castle series has seen a host of sold-out performances from major music stars, including the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, and Texas.

As well as big-name musical artists this year’s Live at Ludlow also featured the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival with headline sets from stand-up heroes Katherine Ryan and Russell Howard.

It comes as both Ludlow Chamber of Trade and Commerce, and Ludlow Castle, highlighted the economic boost provided by the concerts.

With more than 40,000 people attending this year's series it is estimated that the events generated more than £1m in extra revenue for Ludlow businesses.

Olly Murs was one of the artists to perform at the concerts this year

Ian Evans, chair of Ludlow Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: "The town of Ludlow owes Futuresound and Ludlow Castle a huge debt of gratitude.

"The events put on have not only brought in tens of thousands of people into Ludlow for the evening events but also brought upwards of a million pounds worth of additional revenue to our hospitality, accommodation, and retail outlets.

"That cannot be overlooked. So, on behalf of Ludlow, Thank you."

Explaining how the income supports Ludlow's historic castle Ms England said: "We are incredibly appreciative of the support from concert-goers, who not only bring the castle to life during the events themselves, but the important restoration work that comes as a result."

Next year’s concerts will mark the third year in a five-year programming deal between Futuresound and Ludlow Castle’s own management team.

Founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound has worked with Ludlow Castle since 2023.

Ludlow postcode pre-sale tickets open at 10am on Wednesday, September 17 here.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday, September 19 here.

For more information on the series visit https://www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/.