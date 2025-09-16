Telford MP and Police and Crime Commissioner clash over policing cuts as petition against 8pm PCSO cut off presented

Shaun Davies MP has presented a petition opposing proposals to stop having Police Community Support Officer’s (PCSO’s) in the county after 8pm to PCC John Campion.

Mr Davies has urged for Mr Campion to "rethink" the decision and give residents the "reassurance that they deserve" during the later hours of the day.

However, Mr Campion responded saying current funding levels are "insufficient" to meet the growing demands on policing and crime, and has accused Mr Davies - who said proposed cuts come despite a £39 million increase in government funding for policing - of saying that there is more money available for policing than there is.

Plans for shift changes were revealed earlier this year and have come under fire from local councillors.

West Mercia Police said the move is part of a plan to save £350,000 without cutting staff.

Mr Davies, who launched his petition in June, said PCSOs play a "vital role" in maintaining public safety and visibility, particularly during evening hours when "incidents of anti-social behaviour tend to rise".

He said: "This petition is a clear and united message from Telford residents that they do not agree with the 8pm cap. I urge the Police and Crime Commissioner to rethink his decision, to give Telford residents the reassurance that they deserve into the later hours."

The Telford MP quoted a local resident, Lesley, who said: "I strongly support the need for PCSOs to continue to work past 8pm to support the communities of Telford to remain as crime free as possible.

"Crime and anti-social behaviour don’t stop at 8pm, in fact it’s more likely to occur after. Telford residents deserve their support."

Mr Davies said a strong response through his petition reflects "widespread concern" about the plans and potential "impact on local policing".

Mr Campion and Mr Davies recently met to discuss policing in the county. The PCC said he stressed that police forces across the country, including West Mercia, are contending with "significant financial pressures".

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner

The PCC said these include above-inflation pay awards set by the Government, increased national insurance contributions, general inflation, and growing demand for services.

During their meeting, Mr Campion said he clarified that funding increases have not "kept pace with pay" or the total costs of delivering services to the public.

"Only this week the State of Policing report from HMICFRS set out a clear position that police forces nationwide are facing acute funding issues and increased demand," said Mr Campion.

"West Mercia is a clear case in point. The Government is not providing the funding or flexibility to deliver the services the public need.

"It’s unhelpful for a Member of Parliament to assert, incorrectly, that there is more money available than there is. The meeting was an opportunity to outline the facts and correct that position.

"What would be helpful, and what I have asked Shaun to do on behalf of our local communities, is to raise these issues with his Government colleagues and advocate for changes in how policing is funded. Without meaningful change, the thin blue line will be stretched even thinner."