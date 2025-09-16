Telford tissue paper firm appeals after expansion plans rejected over trees and bats concerns

Growing paper hygiene products company Northwood Hygiene has appealed to a planning inspector after it alleged that the council said it did not have time to resolve outstanding issues and refused a planning application.

Northwood's offices and warehouses in Stafford Park. Picture: Google Maps

The UK-based, family owned toilet and tissue paper company, in Stafford Park 10, wants to add side extensions to its storage, manufacturing and office facility and invest in larger, automated lines.

Its planning agents have told the council that it would mean an extra 30-40 jobs.

In its recent statement of case to the Planning Inspectorate the appellant’s agent says they “sought to agree an extension of time to enable further information to be considered by the council during the planning application process.

“However, the council stated that it did not have time to review information that was submitted within the application determination timeframe, and refused to agree the proposed extension of time.”

A similar application for extensions had been approved by the council in 2019 but the work was not carried out in time because of the impact of covid.

There are several areas of agreement between the sides.

No other consultee objected to the plans, and council officials wrote that it would be good for the local economy.

And in terms of the environment site “does not contain land which is designated as Green Network and that there are no trees covered by a Preservation Order”.

But it fell foul of rules saying that proposals must demonstrate a 10 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain, and there is an “extensive presence of trees on/adjacent to the site.”

Planning documents reveal that the developer made adjustments to “significantly” reduce the impact.

But ecology experts maintained that “insufficient and inaccurate information has been submitted” in respect of trees and bats.

The appellant’s agent says “the council’s lack of agreement to an extension of time meant they were unable to review the updated documents that were submitted, despite being submitted within the allowed timeframe.”

The company has asked the inspector to decide the issue based on written statements, and it says requirements can be regulated satisfactorily by condition. Or it has offered to secure biodiversity net gain by a section 106 agreement.

But the agents add: “The council’s willingness to engage in discussions regarding the preparation of a S106 at this stage has been limited”. It also offered a unilateral undertaking.”

In November 2024 Patrick Neville, of applicant Norpap Property (Telford) Limited, a property company owned entirely by Northwood Hygiene Products, urged the council to approve the plans.

“The applicant is extremely keen to begin work on this project which will significantly assist with their current capacity issues in Telford.

“The proposed development was granted planning consent in 2019 but due to the economy during covid, the consent was never implemented and hence the renewed application.”

The council does not comment during live planning appeals but will be able to lodge its side of the case before the inspector makes a decision.