Planners approve conservation area hedge removal despite ‘privacy’ concern of neighbours

The neighbours of the applicant in Cherry Tree Hill, Coalbrookdale, told Telford & Wrekin Council that the ‘number one’ reason they recently moved into their new home was privacy and sense of security provided by the established garden.

Cherry Tree Hill in Coalbrookdale. Picture: Google Maps

Applicant Rebecca Sohal told planners: “We have a hedge at the back garden that has died, it’s not growing, we want to remove it and replace it with another hedge but with laurel. The hedge is shared with our neighbour and is used as a boundary line.”

But next door neighbours Thomas and Amy Covington responded by saying that the hedge had been stressed by recent hot weather but needs a “bit of seasonal care.”

The couple wrote: “We only recently purchased our home, and one of the main reasons, in fact, the number one reason we chose this property was the privacy and sense of security provided by the established garden, particularly the mature bushes along the side boundary.

“The recent hot summer has certainly put minor stress on many plants in the area, but we believe these bushes are healthy overall and simply in need of a bit of seasonal care. They continue to serve their purpose effectively, and we do not agree that removal is necessary.

“After removal, it would take many years for any new planting to grow back to the current size and density, which currently provides vital screening and a sense of security.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has told the applicant that it raises “no objection” to the operation.

“The tree works hereby approved should be carried out by an appropriately qualified and insured professional arboricultural contractor,” officers concluded.