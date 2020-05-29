Firefighters tackle Ludlow house blaze

Firefighters went to the premises in Wheeler Close following a report made shortly after 4.05pm on Friday.

Crews from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow attended along with an operations officer.

They used breathing gear and a hose to douse the flames and smoke.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The brigade said the fire involved fence panels that spread to domestic property.

It was one of several fires in Shropshire on Friday, including a major blaze on the top of the Wrekin.