Amended plans for 35 homes on former village scrapyard submitted

Combi Developments wants to build the homes on the former Motor Salvage Yard run by Furber Bros, at The Firs, Childs Ercall.

The application was originally submitted to Shropshire Council in July 2023, but was effectively put on hold after concerns from planning officers and consultees - including the Environment Agency over drainage plans.

The original application was for 28 homes, but that has now been changed to 35 - nine of which would be affordable.

An artist's impression of how the development could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal.

The plans include two one-bedroom houses, 12 two-bedroom houses, 11 three-bedroom houses, six-four bedroom houses and four five-bedroom houses.

In a letter from the planning agents for the developer last month, they outline Shropshire's lack of a five-year-land supply as a reason to grand the application.

It states: "With Shropshire unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, and there being no adverse impacts which would outweigh the significant benefits of the proposals, including providing much-needed market and affordable housing, in this context, planning permission should be granted without delay."

The applicant also highlights Shropshire Council's failed attempts to secure a valid Local Plan, as another reason for approval.

It states: "With the emerging Shropshire Local Plan having been withdrawn in March 2025, significantly increasing the supply in the short term will be challenging."

It added: "This application scheme will make a highly valuable immediate contribution towards addressing the housing shortfall within Shropshire, providing a range of much-needed homes to meet different needs."

Addressing the nature of the development it states: "The amended scheme is designed to the highest standard, with house types that reflect the local vernacular, creating a well-designed place with tree-lined streets and pleasant areas of public open space and landscaping.

"The provision of public open space will provide health and wellbeing opportunities for future residents and existing residents of neighbouring properties."

Detailing the plans for the design of the homes the agents state: "The submitted new house types feature a design of the highest quality, which reflects the local vernacular and architectural style of existing dwellings including those along Newport Road and in Child’s Ercall.

"Dual aspect dwellings are provided on key corners with open active frontages along the access road and with public open space areas.

"The proposed dwellings are now designed in a cottage-style, with characteristic features such as windows with mullions and muntins, dormer windows, porches, chimneys, and gables.

"Ridge heights remain the same as before in order to continue to limit the landscape and visual impacts of the development from the surrounding area.

"The material palette includes three varieties of red brick, and dark red roof tiling. The proposed house types and choice of materials will ensure that the development harmonises with existing development in the locality."

The proposed access for the site is off Newport Road.

The agent's letter also outlines how the scheme would improve the appearance and environmental state of the site.

It says: "The proposal would provide clear environmental benefits. It will vastly improve the environmental state of the existing site, positively contributing to the character and appearance of the surrounding area. The former (lawful) motor salvage yard use of the Site, and the Site’s existing poor environmental condition and appearance, conflict with the amenity of neighbouring residential properties and the surrounding countryside

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.