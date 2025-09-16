Daniel Grier, 41, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to four offences.

He had admitted charges of actual bodily harm, common assault, threating another with a blade in a private place, and damaging property.

All four charges related to one incident in Oswestry in March of last year.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said Grier had been involved in a fight with two men in the street and had headbutted one of them.

He had then followed the man back to his home and was trying force his way into the house, waving a knife and shouting for the man to come outside.