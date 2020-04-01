'His special power is making people stay two metres apart': Telford's Finlay, aged 7, builds virus-busting robot

Finlay Thompson lives in Lawley and has used his time while schools are closed creatively, spending hours cutting and colouring in his own robot.

Seven-year-old Finlay said: "I created him to help keep people safe and his special power is making people stay two metres apart.

“If you go too near each other, or coughed on your hands then played tig and touched someone else, you could spread the germs and that wouldn’t be nice because you could make someone else poorly.

"I feel sad about the coronavirus because people are poorly and having to stay at home and children can’t see their grandparents or their parents if they are poorly.

"People need to stop getting too close to each other and stay two metres away so no one else gets poorly and misses their family.

"I am having fun spending time with my family and playing games, playing in the garden, walking the dogs, reading books, watching TV, colouring and writing stories.

"All these things are safe and won’t spread any germs to anyone else.”

Advertising

Current advice from the Government is: "Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).

"If you go out, stay two metres away from other people at all times.

"Wash your hands as soon as you get home."